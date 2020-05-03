Telly tattle: Mohsin Khan completes a decade in the industry, shares his thoughts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan has completed a decade in the industry. The electronics engineer-turned-actor began as a model. He had never imagined that he would achieve success. "There's struggle in every field. The entertainment industry is no different. We all need to put in our best every single day," he says. Given the kind of success he has seen in these last 10 years, it seems the coming decade will be as fruitful and fascinating for the actor!

Voice of hope

Sayantani Ghosh, Barkha Sengupta, Gurdip Punjj, Shubhangi Atre, and Debina Bonnerjee feature in the music video, Hamara India, which highlights 'the merrier future that awaits us once the pandemic passes'. Singer-composer Hardik Tailor has collaborated with DJ Shadow Dubai for the song. The actors shot for it in their respective homes. The last two months have been very trying and testing for the whole world and as far as the celebrities are concerned, they are making sure they don't let the morale of the people down.

The main intent of creating such songs and releasing them virtually is to keep the spirit of the common men intact and give them the belief that life will be back to normal soon. A lot of television and even Bollywood celebrities have been doing that and once the lockdown ends, it's going to be nothing less than a grand celebration!

