Telly tattle: Monali Thakur and Javed Ali render Sufiyana Pyaar Mera title track

television

Sufiyana Pyaar Mera is a love saga about an NRI who returns home in search of a bride

Monali Thakur and Javed Ali

Monali Thakur and Javed Ali have rendered the title track of the TV show, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, which stars Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh. Javed is known for his soulful numbers, so the makers were keen to get him on board along with Monali, who is best remembered for the Sawaar Loon number. The show is a love saga about an NRI who returns home in search of a bride. Says Javed, "The concept touches the heart and lending my voice to a television show was a pleasure." The two have featured on reality shows as judges, now they veer towards the fiction genre.

Zain Imam's fan gets wrist permanently inked with actor's name

Fans often leave no stone unturned to showcase their love for their favourite celebrities. One such incident happened with actor Zain Imam, who gearing up for the premiere of his show Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna, produced by Dipti Kalwani's Sunny Side Up. The actor was in Udaipur for the launch of his show with co-actor Shrenu Parikh.



Zain Imam with his fan

At the event was spotted an 18-year-old girl with Zain's name permanently inked on her wrist. And guess what? She did so without telling her father about it! Zain, too, who was happy and thankful for her love but he was also shocked to see her tattoo. He even advised the girl to get her husband’s name tattooed in the future.

Also read: Shrenu Parikh: Every actor craves popularity

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates