Telly tattle: Neha kakkar and Vibhor Parashar's secret bond; Shweta Tiwari's husband steps out

television

Neha Kakkar is in the news for her relationship with Vibhor Parashar, while Shweta Tiwari's husband stepped out with his mother.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar returns as a judge for the 11th season of Indian Idol. It's homecoming for her as she has been a mentor to several of the reality show's participants. There's tattle about her and last year's contestant, Vibhor Parashar, with whom she toured US and Canada. Though the two have denied the buzz, rumours still abound. They are just good friends, as they say.

Shweta Tiwari's husband steps out

Abhinav Kohli, who was accused of domestic abuse by telly star wife Shweta Tiwari, attended the screening of Vinay Jaiswal's short film, Cheetiyaan, at a suburban multiplex. After being in custody, Kohli was granted bail. He turned up to support buddy Akhlaque Khan, who stars in the short. He was accompanied by his mother, Poonam Kohli. She has come out in his support after Tiwari filed a police complaint against him for hitting her.

All eyes were on Kohli who was not keen to talk about the case and charges levelled against him by Tiwari. When probed, he said, "The truth will come out soon."

Also read: Telly Tattle: What's Taimur Ali Khan up to?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates