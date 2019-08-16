Telly Tattle: What's Taimur Ali Khan up to?

television

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps talking about Tamiur on the set Dance India Dance. The tot loves when mommy calls as he is excited to tell her what he is up to.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and (inset) son Taimur

During a break in the shoot for Dance India Dance, judge Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen video calling son Taimur (inset). Bebo has been flying from London to Mumbai for a day, every week, to shoot for the dance reality show. As husband Saif Ali Khan and she are tied up with their film shoots in England, Taimur is accompanying them. Unit hands say the star keeps talking about Tim on the set. The tot loves when mommy calls as he is excited to tell her what he is up to.

On the work front, apart from judging the reality show, Kareena Kapoor is busy with Angrezi Medium in which she plays a cop. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Irrfan-starrer Hindi Medium, which also stars Radhika Madan. Hindi Medium was the story of middle-class parents' struggle to provide education to their daughter from a reputed school. In the second instalment, the film shows their daughter grown-up and sent to London for higher education.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also reunite with Aamir Khan in the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The film titled Lal Singh Chaddha and will be directed by Advait Chandan. According to reports, Aamir-Kareena will be sporting different looks for the film.

Bumpy ride

Nach Baliye 9 contestants Shraddha Arya and entrepreneur beau Alam Makkar had a close shave during their performance. In one of the sequences in which Alam had to carry her on his shoulders, he lost his grip, which resulted in Arya falling on the floor. She suffered a bump on her head and went blank for a second. The couple still completed their performance without stopping. They are hoping judges (Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan) like their act despite the hiccup. The Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actor had earlier sustained injuries on her leg during rehearsals.

Gifts galore

Nia Sharma is shooting in Puducherry for Jamai 2.0, which is the digital spin-off of the small screen show Jamai Raja. It aired from 2014 to17. As soon as the news spread that she was shooting at a tourist hotspot, several fans thronged the set. Some of them had specially travelled from Chennai. They got her gifts and friendship bands. Sharma was touched by their gesture and spent time with them after the shoot.

