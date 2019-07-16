What? Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor to have four different looks in Lal Singh Chaddha?

bollywood

Lal Singh Chaddha is inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which marks Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's third collaboration

Aamir Khan has a legacy of powerful and strong films to his credits, which have been blockbusters all across. After Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir is currently gearing up for his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he will be teaming up with 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan.

In recent times, Aamir has been experimenting with his look in his films. Be it Mahavir Singh Phogat from the film Dangal, where he had gained weight and played the role of an aged man, or an alien from the movie, PK or the iconic Sanjay Singhania from Ghajini where he sported tattoo and worked on his abs, Aamir Khan's physical transformation is something his fans always look forward to.

Now, even in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir will be sporting not one, or two, but four different looks. Not only him, but even Kareena Kapoor will be joining the party. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla, "There will be four to five different looks for each part of the time frame. Both the characters age with time and Aamir and Advait has been looking at the clothes, the culture and the looks that were prevalent for every era and redesigning it for a sardaar. They are going to keep a few days off right now to complete the look test before they roll out with the first schedule".

The film, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Speaking about the collaboration, the source said, "Kareena is the perfect choice for the film. They have locked both the actors' dates from October this year. They plan to shoot three schedules, back to back and Aamir will have different looks for each era. The film begins in the 70s and ends in present time. From the Emergency and Kargil War to Pulwama and Uri and the changing government, the film will showcase some of the biggest highlights in the last five decades of the nation's socio-political history".

The actor will begin shooting for the film in October this year. Apparently, the production will take a final on the casting in August, when Kareena Kapoor will make a pit stop in Mumbai. Kareena is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium.

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film, while actor Atul Kulkarni is attached as a writer. The film is set to release in Christmas 2020.

