Telly Tattle: Puja Banerjee to turn spiderwoman in Vish

television

Her character will be seen making seductive dance moves to trap detractors in her web

Puja Banerjee

The small screen is done with shape-shifting serpents. Telly actor Puja Banerjee is turning spiderwoman in the supernatural fantasy drama, Vish. Her character will be seen making seductive dance moves to trap detractors in her web.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia - New show to air on SAB

Sony SAB broadens its slate of shows with their brand-new offering, Tera Kya Hoga Alia. This one of a kind yet highly relatable story showcases the journey of a married couple, Alia and Alok, who were high school sweethearts and now teachers in the same school. The couple along with their son, Rohan will take the viewers through the bustling streets of Agra into their sweet abode in Teacher's colony. This series traces the insecurities and concerns faced by the protagonist, Alia played by Anusha Mishra, a history teacher, once crowned as Miss Agra, who devoted everything to her family post marriage. Like a dutiful Indian wife and mother, she put the needs of her family first ignoring her weight issues, making her very conscious about her physique. Alok played by Harshad Arora is a loyal and a loving husband with charming good looks, is a PT teacher who has no dearth of attention from the ladies.

Shot in the dark: The ghost director

The trailer of this multi-starrer released recently and there's already hushed whispers about who has helmed the project. The film features leading stars and depicts a landmark event in the history of the country. One of the producer's assistants is making his directorial debut. Considering the big names attached to the project, it is being said that the producer is the one who has actually called the shots. The assistant has got a big break and does not mind it as it's all for the betterment of the film.

