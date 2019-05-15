Telly tattle: Roadies Real Heroes gives you an Egyptian feel with 'Ghayal Dummy'

television

Roadies Real Heroes

The last week on Roadies Real Heroes was dramatic to the T and kept the audience hooked with its thrilling tasks, dramatic vote-outs and intense fights amongst the gang leaders. This time, the gangs will move to Alleppey from Munnar, where the next task will be performed. It will also give the gang leaders a chance to get their immunity.

Rannvijay announced the first task called the Ghayal Dummy after the gangs had been formed. Ghayal Dummy will have a dummy with every gang, who will be one of the four contestants. The contestant who has been chosen as a dummy by their gangs will be wrapped in a bandage like the Egyptian Mummy. After all the obstacles, the gang has to keep the dummy on a boat and collect the flag from the final point. The team that reaches first will win the task and also the entire gang will get immunity.

The task comes with a twist where the contestant who's the dummy gets an immunity by default, irrespective of which gang is winning the task. Adding to that, Rannvijay throws a trump card, stating that the Joker of the show – Sohil Singh - can use the immunity of any one of the dummies that were performing. Who gets lucky with the immunity task and which team wins? Tune into MTV this Sunday at 7 pm.

Planning a comeback

Post a successful first season, MTV Ace of Space is eyeing a comeback. From its choice of contestants to its unique tasks to the concept of shrinking walls, the debut season hosted by Vikas Gupta hit it off with the audience. But things are going to change this season is what we hear. With a new season, the makers are also contemplating a new face to head the show. What we hear is Kubra Sait, Vidyut Jammwal, Karan Patel and Karan Singh Grover are being considered to host the show this time. Though no confirmation has flown in, it would be interesting to see who gets to play the mastermind this time.

Winner takes it all

Rajan Shahi is one happy man as his show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, wins yet another Dadasaheb Phalke award. The show, that has been on air since almost a decade now, has won many awards along the way and has a huge fan following. Lead actors, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 for the best actress and actor respectively and Rajan Shahi received the best television producer award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain.

"I am extremely happy and feel grateful to the audiences that they still connect with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai and have been constantly giving their love and affection to the show," said an elated Shahi. The show has been on-air for 10 years now and has a minimum of 75 awards. Shivangi looked stunning in a traditional Anarkali suit while Mohsin looked dashing in formal wear.

