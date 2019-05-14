Telly tattle: Sharman Joshi and Gul Panag reunite a decade later

television

After Hello, Sharman Joshi and Gul Panag to reunite a decade later for a web series

Sharman Joshi and Gul Panag

After their outing in the 2008 film Hello, Sharman Joshi and Gul Panag are reuniting for a web series, Pavan And Pooja. The drama is said to be helmed by Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra. The show also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepti Naval.

Rajesh Kumar: Tiger Shroff has zero starry tantrums, attitude



Rajesh Kumar with Tiger Shroff on sets of Student Of The Year 2

Rajesh Kumar, who worked with actor Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, says that the latter is very easy to work with. "It's a treat to watch and a lot to learn from Tiger. He, as a human being, has inspired me a lot because with the dedication, he lives his life itself is so inspiring for everyone. Everyone should live the way he lives. Zero starry tantrums, no attitude, disciplined to that level where he sleeps around 8.30 -9 pm and gets up at 5 am in the morning and works out. His diet, his exercise routine, his commitment to work...you can't question anything. He is just there for the film and is always there where preparation is needed. He is absolutely intense about himself. He is not careless and is intense yet relaxed," he says. Rajesh played Tiger's chacha in the film and loved it. "It was nice and lovely because this guy is a fraud pandit and he has to raise Tiger because he doesn't have any parents. I enjoyed myself because it was a happy-go-lucky character. Not much of preparation was required because it was somewhat what I am in real life. So, it was fun," he says, adding, "I was shooting for another project in Delhi when I got a call from the team and they had asked me to perform a scene. It was like a cake walk for me because Punit Malhotra already had in his head that he wanted me to play chacha. So, he had a word with the casting people."

Lucky charm

Sandiip Sikcand is set to launch his new show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. Since the producer considers Divyanka Tripathi his lucky charm, he has roped her in for a cameo in the first episode.

New addition

Manasi Parekh has been roped in for the third season of Bin Bulaye Mehmaan on YouTube. The actor says, "It's a funny, and tongue-in-cheek take on relationships."

