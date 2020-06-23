Telly Tattle: Rubina Dilaik to replace Puja Banerjee in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi?

Makers of Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi seem to have found a replacement for Puja Banerjee, who recently quit the show. Sources inform that Rubina Dilaik has been approached for the role. But the actor is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Meri awaaz suno

Aayush Shah of Uttaran fame is eager to resume work on his debut film, Night and Fog, as a protagonist. Helmed by Tanvir Ahmed, the film was wrapped up before the lockdown, but the actor hopes to start dubbing by July.

Camera rolling

Kunwar Vikram Soni is gearing up to shoot a music video next week. The song, Tujh bin, will showcase the anguish of lost love. "We picked the crew locally and the creative direction was handled by Neha Gupta. The song will be shot in vintage havelis of Rajasthan," says the actor.

Vikas Sethi: My dad always wanted me to become an actor

Vikas Sethi's father had always dreamt of the former joining the acting industry. The actor says that he loved acting right since his childhood. "My dad wanted me to become an actor. When I was seventeen, I came to Bombay. I still remember there was a premiere of my movie Oops and that time he brought all the building members in my premier. That was a very proud moment for him. He used to love watching my show Kyu Hota Hai Pyar and whenever others used to refer to him as Kuku, my character's father, he would love it. Wherever I used to travel, I used to bring something for him and he used to take care of it very nicely," he said.

Slambook: Namit Khanna

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to heal with my eyes.

Your guilty pleasure film?

Cruel Intentions (1999).

The last nightmare you had?

That my entire body had become jelly.

One thing you are guilty of?

Breaking promises to myself.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Johnny Depp.

