Telly Tattle: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs makers invite the cast Ramayana and Mahabharat

Cast of Ramayana and Mahabharat on sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

The contestants and judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs resumed shooting on July 10. While they celebrated the efforts of COVID warriors in the first week, they seem to be seeking divine intervention for the next episode. The makers invited the cast of Ramayana and Mahabharat on the reality show.

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali joined in Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Himesh and Javed stepped in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but have opted out owing to prior commitments. While the host Maniesh Paul talking about getting back to work after 100 days said, "I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I''m looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time."

Slambook: Aly Goni

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to change form.

Your celebrity crush?

Alia Bhatt.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

Go back in time and stop the Partition.

One thing you won’t share with anyone?

My phone.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Ranbir Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news