Telly Tattle: Sambhavna Seth recounts her ordeal to find a doctor during COVID-19

Sambhavna Seth was rushed to an Andheri hospital on Monday night, her celebs friends had expressed shock over her sudden hospital visit. The former Bigg Boss contestant is now back home and on the road to recovery. Her blood pressure dipped and she had a panic attack after experiencing temporary loss of hearing due to a blocked ear.

Sambhavna and husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a video talking about their ordeal to get hold of a doctor during COVID-19 times.

Landmark celebration

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa completes 25 years this month and Zee is planning a celebration, Ek Desh Ek Raag, to mark the singing reality show's landmark year. It includes a 25-hour fundraising liveathon on the channel's Facebook page on May 23. It will be followed by a concert on May 24 on the channel in which iconic faces on the show, including Himesh Reshammiya, Richa Sharma and Javed Ali, will perform from their respective homes.

Be my guest tonight

Ramman Handa is launching an online chat show, Quarantine Diary, in which actors will reveal unknown facts about themselves. The first guest is Ghajini (2008) actor Pradeep Rawat. It will give an insight into how the character actor bagged the film and lesser-known facts about the making of the Aamir Khan-starrer. As Handa resides in a Goregaon complex with several stars from the big and small screen as neighbours, he hopes they will feature on his YouTube show.

Hello, Anayka

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have named their newborn, Anayka. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor shared the news on social media. She shared the first family photo and revealed the name of her daughter. The telly couple welcomed their first child on April 15.

