Telly Tattle: Sameeksha Sud keen to star in Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai; Gulfam Khan learns to live with 'less'

Sameeksha Sud keen to star in Bhabhiji Gharpe Hai

TV actress Sameeksha Sud best known for featuring in television shows like "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli" and "Doli Armaano Ki" is keen to star in show like "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain". She says, "I would love to work in the TV Series, like "Bhabhiji Gharpe Hai" or something similar. I believe in working hard and not worrying about the results because, hard work always pays off. And if the right person notices my talent at the right time and picks me for a role I deserve then I will happily take it."

Earlier, the BaalVeer actress said, "I have enjoyed being a part of a number of television shows. I started my acting career at the age of sixteen. I earned a lot of popularity and success after playing the character of Pari in TV show 'Baal Veer'. My fans and their support since then helped me do keep them entertained. I wish to return on the television screen only with a good role."

Gulfam Khan learns to live with 'less'

Actress Gulfam Khan known for television shows like 'Naamkarann’ and ‘Laado 2’ says that the lockdown has taught her to live with "less". "I have realised that not being able to get things from the market has a positive side too. I have learnt to live with ‘less'. Less is more, to do with whatever is available. To cook with whatever there is in the store. I look for recipes that have fewer ingredients or the ingredients that are available at home," she said.

The actress also enjoys recycling waste now.

"I do a lot of craft work with waste. I don't like wasting or throwing out things that can be reused. So I enjoy making many useful and worthy stuff. I'm taking the lockdown positively," she said.

She is currently seen essaying the role of Nazneen in the TV show "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga".

