Telly tattle: Shashank Vyas turns poet; B R Chopra's Vishnu Puran returns

Shashank Vyas has written a poem, Bas chal raha hai, on the plight of migrant labourers. The Roop ­— Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor was moved by the heart-wrenching images of them walking back home. "Why are they on the roads? I am questioning humanity," he says.

Back again

After Mahabharat, B R Chopra's Vishnu Puran also returns to the small screen on May 25. Nitish Bharadwaj, who plays the lead role, says, "It will impart life lessons that will enrich today's generation in the new world order post-Corona." The mythological aired in 2000.

