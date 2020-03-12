Telly tattle: Simran Budharup and Aashutosh Semwal are TV's new lovebirds

Nazar actor Simran Budharup and Aashutosh Semwal, who is seen in Ishq Subhan Allah, are the small screen's new lovebirds. The two met at a shoot in Chandigarh in which Semwal was the last-minute replacement. Says Budharap, "I am hyper and loud. Aashu is calm. But, as they say opposites attract." The two are in no hurry to tie the knot. "There's time for it," they say.

Something new

Sikandar Kharbanda and Neha Yadav are the latest additions to Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The makers want to add a twist in the tale in the ongoing Holi special episodes. Yadav plays Ganga, who is obsessed with protagonist Guddan (Kanika Mann). "She dresses, behaves and even walks like her," says Yadav about her character. Kharbanda is seen as Ganga's husband Aalekh.

Going live

Sonu Nigam visited Himachal Pradesh recently with childhood pals. While dining at a restaurant in Kasol, which had a live band playing, one of its members rendered his chartbuster Yeh dil deewana from Pardes (1997). Much to everyone's surprise, Nigam joined the crooner on stage. It turned out to be an impromptu show. As word spread, fans thronged the hotel.

It's about the money, honey

Yesterday, Parth Samthaan turned 29. The actor, who plays Anurag Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, celebrated on the set with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey. The chocolate birthday cake featured edible currency notes. He posted, "Let's eat money instead of stealing (sic)."

