Telly Tattle: Tassnim Sheikh back on small screen with Anupamaa

Last seen on Dastaan-e-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali (2018), Tassnim Sheikh returns to the scene with Anupamaa. She plays Kinjal's (Nidhi Shah) mother in the family drama. Initially, Sheikh had reservations about shooting amid the pandemic. Producer Rajan Shahi requested her to check out the precautions being taken on the set. "I was scared, but after seeing the safety measures, I was comfortable," says the actor who featured in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kkusum.

Beyond fear lies victory

Karishma Tanna emerged triumphant in the 10th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. On Sunday, in the show's finale, she trounced Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande. Tanna took home Rs 20 lakh and a luxury car. Though she has been part of several reality shows, this was special — it helped her overcome her phobias.

Yet again

A rerun of Gurmeet Choudhary and Kratika Sengar-starrer Punar Vivaah kicks off today. The show, which aired in 2012, deals with giving relationships a second chance. "Punar Vivaah holds a special place in my heart as it opened doors for me in Bollywood," says Chaudhary who plays Yash. "The amount of love that the show and my character Aarti received was surreal. Now, that it is going on air once again, it is an overwhelming feeling," adds Sengar.

Hiss and tell

Mohit Malhotra teams up with Hacked co-star Hina Khan in Naagin 5. He will be part of the introductory episodes of the shape- shifting serpent drama. Malhotra, who spent lockdown in hometown Delhi, is glad to be back at work. He was earlier seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Kya Hua Tera Vaada and Daayan.

