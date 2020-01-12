Telly tattle: The pup's a showstopper; Geeta Basra vacays in Dubai

There is a special guest entering the home of the Gill family on Choti Sarrdaarni—a puppy named Noah Puttar. Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Sarabjit on the show, says, "Noah has brought joy to our lives. Everyone on the set cares for him. He is our stress-buster."

Let's enjoy

As Harbhajan Singh is tied up with the India-Sri Lanka matches, wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya have taken off for a holiday to Dubai. Says Basra, "I wanted to take Hinaya for a trip. Dubai is the perfect getaway as there are a lot of activities for kids." She is also planning to indulge herself at the ongoing Dubai shopping festival. Busy Bhajji won't have time to even join them later.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates