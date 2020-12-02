Telly Tattle: Yesha Rughani is back; Avinash Mishra has found something new

A time to rejuvenate

Yesha Rughani, who was last seen on Muskaan opposite Sharad Malhotra, is back on the scene. After playing the title role in the show, she took time off to rejuvenate herself. "I went on a strict detox diet and lost weight," says Rughani. Post the lockdown, she was offered the comic caper, Hero Gayab Mode On. "I will be seen in a different avatar from my earlier serials," she says about the upcoming show.

It's different

After Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Avinash Mishra kept getting similar roles of playing the Mr Good Guy. "I wasn't keen on being typecast, but now, I have finally found something different," he says. He is shooting for Durga in which he plays a character with a learning disability. Mishra hopes to prove that he can take on all kinds of characters.

