Telugu actress Niharika Konidela gets engaged; Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi attend ceremony

August 13 was a big day for Telugu actress Niharika Konidela, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, in a plush hotel in Hyderabad. Several south celebrities like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and many others were in attendance at Niharika's special day.

Niharika's brother, actor Varun Tej Konidela, took to Twitter to congratulate his baby sister on her engagement. He wrote, "And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava" with a bunch of heart emojis.

Actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, shared a photo from Niharika's engagement ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations dearest @IamNiharikaK & Chaitanya. Looks like a perfect match. Wish u guys all the very best."

Rudhramadevi actor and south heartthrob Allu Arjun, too, congratulated the couple with a black and white photo on Instagram. He wrote, "Congratulations to my baby sister @niharikakonidela and my new brother in law @chaitanya_jv on their engagement. Wishing you guys all the happiness in the world in days to come." Niharika Konidela is Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's cousin.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, and actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are her uncles. The stunning actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film Oka Manasu, and was seen in some other films like Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren (Tamil), Happy Wedding, and more recently in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

