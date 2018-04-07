Telugu actress Sri Reddy strips for not getting work, demands justice

An aspiring Telugu actress, Sri Reddy stripped in front of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce for not getting work



Sri Reddy. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/srireddymallidi

On an early Saturday morning, a Telugu artist and an aspiring actress, who has been speaking about the existing 'casting couch' in the Telugu film industry resorted to stripping naked and staged a protest for not getting any work in Telugu film industry. She did this act in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

The incident took place in Film Nagar, where the artist removed her clothes and complained of not getting chances in the industry and women being exploited in Tollywood.

Following the incidence, Banjarahills police reached the spot and urged the artist to file a formal complaint. Reddy refused and continued her protest.

The artist's antics had gathered a huge crowd following which she was asked to move from the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Banjarahills, KS Rao said, "After actress Sri Reddy stripped her clothes and protested, we reached the spot because of the nuisance that was created. We are going to take legal action against her."

The controversial artist was in news earlier for alleging sexual exploitation in Tollywood and having controversial arguments on TV debates about "whores" and "brokers" in the film industry.

