Tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki gets married to David Lee in Tuscany

Angelique Kerber and Agnieszka Radwanska were the other tennis stars who attended the wedding held at the Castiglion del Bosco hotel

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki tied the knot with fiance David Lee in Tuscany, Italy on Saturday with best friend Serena Williams as one of her bridesmaids. Angelique Kerber and Agnieszka Radwanska were the other tennis stars who attended the wedding held at the Castiglion del Bosco hotel.

According to a report in Vogue magazine, Wozniacki wore designer Oscar de la Renta's gown. Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian, basketball players Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes, National Football League star Jesse Palmer were also present.

Wozniacki shared this picture with her 1.4 million Instagram followers of them enjoying firework display and captioned it: "Best weekend of my life." Meanwhile, Kerber wrote: "A lifetime of happiness for the newlyweds @carowozniacki & @davidlee. It's been a magical wedding and I'm so happy I could be there to celebrate your special day."



Caroline Wozniacki, who is currently ranked 13, has one Grand Slam to her name when she won the Australian Open in 2018. Her career record in singles is 619-254

