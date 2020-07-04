Tennis ace Coco Gauff still learning to deal with fame

American tennis star Coco Gauff, 16, became popular after her first-round win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon last year. But the teen sensation revealed that she still hasn't learnt to deal with the attention and fame she has gained.

"I went from probably 30,000 followers [on social media] to 500,000 overnight, and definitely got a lot of recognition from really famous people all around the world. It's something I'm still not used to, but definitely wasn't used to then," Coco, who became the youngest player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon at the age of 15 years and three months, told BBC Sport.

At this year's Australian Open, Coco defeated Venus in the first round, Sorana Cirstea in the second and defending champion Naomi Osaka in Round Three, to become the youngest player to defeat a Top 5 player since Jennifer Capriati beat Gabriela Sabatini at the 1991 US Open.

In the fourth round, she lost to the eventual champion, Sofia Kenin, in three sets.

