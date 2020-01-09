Tennis ace Petra Kvitova's knife attacker gets 11-year sentence

Prague: A Czech court said on Wednesday it had raised the prison term for the man who had attacked two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with a knife at her Czech home to 11 years from a previous eight.

"We have changed the crime classification from serious battery to a serious case of burglary with a longer prison term," said Stanislav Cik, spokesman for the High Court in the eastern city of Olomouc.

"The ruling is legitimate," he added. The attacker and the prosecution had appealed against the original sentence. The World No. 7 Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing left hand as she fought off the intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December 2016.

Police said the attacker, identified as Radim Zondra, 34, did not know whose flat he was entering after pretending to be a technician checking boilers.

After suffering the cuts, Kvitova offered him money to leave the flat, which he accepted. Last March, Zondra was sentenced to eight years in prison by a regional court while serving a prison term for another crime. Kvitova is currently playing at Brisbane International tournament.

