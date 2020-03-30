Tennis babe Bianca Andreescu reveals how fan got romantic with her

Canadian tennis ace Bianca Andreescu, the reigning US Open champion, has revealed that she encountered a crazy fan after she won the last Grand Slam for 2019 in New York.

The fan had bet $10,000 on her winning the tournament and managed to meet her after his and her triumph.

"This guy actually watched each and every one of my matches. He came to the finals and said, 'I love you,' " she remarked while talking to Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart.

The interview that was conducted in a golf cart, provided an insight into Andreescu's habits.

She loves using Google for her horoscope and would not mind switching roles with chat queen Oprah Winfrey for a day.

However, she wouldn't like to fall on stage like her because, "I am not trying to get injured again."

Winfrey tripped on stage earlier this month during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour while Andreescu is recovering from a knee injury.

When asked what she cannot live without, she pointed to her dog Coco, while her favourite sport apart from tennis is rhythmic gymnastics.

