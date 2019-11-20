Tennis babe Karolina Pliskova cools off on beach with some watermelon

Czech tennis ace Karolina Pliskova looks stunning in this picture posted by her on Instagram, cooling off on a beach. "Watermelon all day long," she captioned it.

The World No. 2 did well to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China recently.

Karolina Pliskova, born in Monte Carlo, represents Czech Republic in international tennis. Karolina achieved a world number 1 ranking on July 2017. Pliskova's best performance at the Grand Slam was when she reached the US Open final in 2016. Karolina Pliskova won the Fed Cup thrice - 2015, 2016 and 2018. Not many know that Karolina Pliskova has an identical twin sister Kristyna.

