Watch video: Tennis star Alison dances on Katrina Kaif's song during wedding

Updated: Jul 24, 2019, 10:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

American tennis star Alison Riske left everyone awestruck after she grooved on a Bollywood track during her wedding to Stephen Amritraj, son of former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj in Pittsburgh, US recently

Alison Riske and Stephen Amritraj

American tennis star Alison Riske left everyone awestruck after she grooved on a Bollywood track during her wedding to Stephen Amritraj, son of former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj in Pittsburgh, US recently.

Moments after their wedding, Alison, 29, posted the video on Twitter an captioned it, "Officially an Amritraj! I'm the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here's a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!"

A video which went viral shows Alison dancing to a Katrina Kaif number, Nachde Ne Saare from the movie' Baar Baar Dekho. Alison's sister Sarah too joined her during the performance. Alison recently defeated World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in Round 4 of Wimbledon to reach the quarter-finals.

Alison Riske is an American professional tennis player who reached her career-high singles ranking of world No. 36 in May 2017 and won her first WTA Tour title in October 2014 at the Tianjin Open.

Alison Riske's husband Stephen Amritraj is an American former professional tennis player who has represented India earlier.

Steohen Amritraj is the son of former world tour player Anand Amritraj and paternal cousin of fellow former tennis star Prakash Amritraj, who also represented India during his playing days.

Alison Riske's dance video got 5.5k likes and 776 retweets with a lot of people commenting about her amazing dance skills. Here are some of the tweets under her post:

