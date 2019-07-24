Watch video: Tennis star Alison dances on Katrina Kaif's song during wedding

tennis

American tennis star Alison Riske left everyone awestruck after she grooved on a Bollywood track during her wedding to Stephen Amritraj, son of former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj in Pittsburgh, US recently

Alison Riske and Stephen Amritraj

Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches.



Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us.



Grateful beyond words. pic.twitter.com/8O3uZ84NZz — Stephen Amritraj (@stephenamritraj) July 21, 2019

Moments after their wedding, Alison, 29, posted the video on Twitter an captioned it, "Officially an Amritraj! I'm the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here's a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!"

officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF — Alison Riske-AmritrajðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019

A video which went viral shows Alison dancing to a Katrina Kaif number, Nachde Ne Saare from the movie' Baar Baar Dekho. Alison's sister Sarah too joined her during the performance. Alison recently defeated World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in Round 4 of Wimbledon to reach the quarter-finals.

Alison Riske is an American professional tennis player who reached her career-high singles ranking of world No. 36 in May 2017 and won her first WTA Tour title in October 2014 at the Tianjin Open.

Alison Riske's husband Stephen Amritraj is an American former professional tennis player who has represented India earlier.

Steohen Amritraj is the son of former world tour player Anand Amritraj and paternal cousin of fellow former tennis star Prakash Amritraj, who also represented India during his playing days.

Alison Riske's dance video got 5.5k likes and 776 retweets with a lot of people commenting about her amazing dance skills. Here are some of the tweets under her post:

Epic surprise! I cannot believe you've been practicing that and I had no idea ðÂÂÂ — Billy Heiser (@BillyHeiser) July 21, 2019

WHAT A LEGEND! ðÂÂ» — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) July 22, 2019

Congratulations Ali & Stephen — 2 beautiful people inside and out. And how about those dance moves?!?!? All those times I said on the air what a good mover you are — I had no idea how right I was!!! — Brett Haber (@BrettHaber) July 21, 2019

Those dance moves!!! Girl I need some lessons you got me beat ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Jamie Loeb (@jloeb308) July 22, 2019

The commitment and dedication level here is positively frightening! ðÂÂ¶ Definitely also explains your progress this season: details, focus, consistency, determination...and Thumkas! ðÂÂÂ — R V Clarke (@VEECEE2509) July 22, 2019

Congratulations @Riske4rewards to both of you ! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ you were beautiful & so were your moves ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) July 21, 2019

