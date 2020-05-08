Tennis star Dmitrii Baskov turns hero to feed poor in Ahmedabad amid COVID-19

Moldovan tennis player Dmitrii Baskov has been hailed as an Indian hero after joining a campaign to feed Ahmedabad's poor, who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Davis Cup player arrived in India in January to visit a tennis academy before the advancing pandemic prevented him from returning home. Dmitrii, 25, once a hitting partner for Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, has since been helping out by packaging food for the needy in Ahmedabad.

He is among a team packing bread, rice and other dishes at the Ace Tennis Academy, destined for the city's slums and containment zones. "My friend Pramesh Modi mentioned this [idea of feeding the poor] and I said yes, sounds great and the next day we did it and it continued day after day," said Dmitrii. "He is an Indian hero and could be a role model for a number of Indians who have not come out of their houses to even help out in one way or the other," said Mitul Parikh, who packs food alongside Dmitrii.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news