Tennis star Elena Vesnina announces her pregnancy on social media

Elena Vesnina

Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina, who won an Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 in doubles with Ekaterina Makarova, announced on social media yesterday that she is expecting her first child with husband Pavel Tabuntsov. Vesnina though did not reveal the gender of the baby.

She posted her picture on social media and wrote: "#momtobe #ckopomama."

View this post on Instagram #momtobe #ÑÐºÐ¾ÑÐ¾Ð¼Ð°Ð¼Ð° ð A post shared by Elena Vesnina (@vesnushka86) onOct 1, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

Vesnina received a lot of congratulatory messages from the tennis fraternity. Here are a few: 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko: "Congrats champ."

Andy Murray's mother Judy: "Congratulations." Former World No. 1 Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka: "mama." Italian tennis player Sara Errani: "Congratssssss!!!! so happy for you!!!" American tennis player Irina Falconi: "YOU ARE GLOWING!!! Congrats mama!!"

