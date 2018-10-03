Tennis star Elena Vesnina announces her pregnancy on social media
She posted her picture on social media and wrote: "#momtobe #ckopomama." Vesnina received a lot of congratulatory messages from the tennis fraternity. Here are a few: 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko: "Congrats champ."
Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina, who won an Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 in doubles with Ekaterina Makarova, announced on social media yesterday that she is expecting her first child with husband Pavel Tabuntsov. Vesnina though did not reveal the gender of the baby.
Andy Murray's mother Judy: "Congratulations." Former World No. 1 Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka: "mama." Italian tennis player Sara Errani: "Congratssssss!!!! so happy for you!!!" American tennis player Irina Falconi: "YOU ARE GLOWING!!! Congrats mama!!"
