Tension at Sabarimala before arrival of a women's group

"As many as 1,12,260 devotees have visited the shrine and offered prayers on Friday. It is the highest head count after the annual season began this year," the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said in a statement

Ayyappa Temple. Pic/AP

With the annual Mandala Puja just days away, the Lord Ayyappa Temple has been witnessing a heavy rush as over one lakh pilgrims visited on Friday. A steady inflow of pilgrims was seen at Sabarimala in recent days as the police had eased certain restrictions even as the prohibitory orders are still in place.

However, anxiety looms large in and around the shrine in the backdrop of reports that a group of 50 women, all below the traditionally barred age of 50 years, are set to visit Sabarimala on Sunday under the aegis of 'Manithi', a Chennai-based outfit. Selvy, a member of 'Manithi', said that the group comprised women from different states.

