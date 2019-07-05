Tension brewing between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Report

other-sports

Fox News quoted a source close to the couple saying that there have been arguments lately

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Morgan

American singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseballer Alex Morgan's relationship is on the rocks according to a media report. JLo, 49, and Alex, 43, have been together for about two years and got engaged in March.

Fox News quoted a source close to the couple saying that there have been arguments lately. "Friends have seen them argue frequently. There's a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair — especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue," the source said.

There are chances that the brewing tension might stop them from getting married. "As much as their friends love seeing Alex and JLo together as royalty, there is great fear that the tension between them may prevent them from ever making it down the aisle," the source added.

