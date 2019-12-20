IPL 2020 auction: Yashasvi Jaiswal's rags to riches journey

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India's under-19 World Cup-bound opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once spent nights in a tent at Azad Maidan and sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, has now became a crorepati.

Yashasvi's skills attracted interest in Thursday's Indian Premier League auction in Kolkata. Defending champions Mumbai Indians kicked off the bidding for Yashasvi, 17 (base price R20 lakh), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Finally, he went to the Royals for a whopping Rs 2.4 crore.

Yashasvi's RR inclusion was celebrated in Mumbai as well as his native place—Suriya village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district— where his parents live.

Huge surprise

"I had decided not to watch the IPL auction and went to meet my net mates at Kalina. But someone who was following the auction on his mobile at the ground delivered the news to me that I was bought by RR. Suddenly, all the cricketers there started celebrating and congratulating me. I never expected this [huge amount]. I was just looking forward to a team giving me an opportunity to play the IPL," Yashasvi, told mid-day on the eve of his departure to South Africa where the Indian team will play a quadrangular series before the World Cup.



Hosts South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe are the other teams.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) celebrates by giving his coach Jwala Singh a piece of cake at the latter's residence in Mumbai yesterday

Yashasvi grabbed eyeballs a couple of months ago when he became the youngest batsman to smash a double century in List 'A' cricket. His 203 off just 154 balls against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was invaluable. "I think it's just the start. It's a big responsibility to play with and against big cricketers across the world. I will try to give my best in every game," Yashasvi remarked.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi's coach Jwala Singh was over the moon. "I am delighted that Yashasvi got picked to play in the IPL because it's a very big stage and that too selected in a friendly team like Rajasthan Royals, who are known to support and give opportunities to young cricketers."

Parents ecstatic

Jaiswal Sr and his wife Kanchan watched the IPL auction on television along with friends and relatives in Suriya and celebrated the news with sweets and crackers. When mid-day called Yashasvi's parents, his father Bhupinder Kumar was on his way to Saibaba Mandir to thank God and seek blessings for Yashasvi.

"I never expected that a team would buy Yashasvi for such a big amount. We are all so glad that he is getting a chance to play in the IPL. I expect him to perform well and help the country win the U-19 World Cup. I also want him to play in the India's senior team with captain Virat Kohli," Kanchan said.

