Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

A police spokesperson said that a Pika gun, a bazooka, a radio-set, six Mor rounds, 940 pika ammunition rounds,four improvised explosive device (IED) initiating mechanism, eight kg of IED, 21 under barrel grenade were found



Representation pic

A terrorist hideout was busted by the security forces in Handwara's Rajwara area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. During a search operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Also, the terrorists were not present at that time.

A police spokesperson said that a Pika gun, a bazooka, a radio-set, six Mor rounds, 940 pika ammunition rounds, three silencers, six AK magazines, four improvised explosive device (IED) initiating mechanism, eight kg of IED, 21 under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) rounds, one hand grenade, four RPG rounds, 15 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) boosters, 20 electric detonators, four detonator boxes and a magazine box were found.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. On a related note, the Indian Army busted a terrorist hideout on April 19 and recovered arms and ammunition in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in the district's Manjmi Village. The arms recovered comprised of one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, five magazines, one UGBL, two hand grenades, 289 AK 47 rounds, along with some utensils and other warm clothing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever