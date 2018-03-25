Tesla, Mozilla take a Facebook pause
Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following revelations of a major leak of user data to political consultants associated with the 2016 Trump campaign.
While the actions will not likely be permanent and won't have much of an effect on Facebook's bottom line, they're the latest fallout the social-media giant has to contend with from the ever-spiraling scandal along with a tumbling stock price and a #deletefacebook movement.
"We're taking a break from Facebook," Mozilla said on Wednesday. The company, which created the Firefox web browser, said it is "pressing pause" on its advertising and won't be posting on its Facebook page. Elon Musk, meanwhile, said that he would take down the Facebook sites for his companies Tesla and SpaceX.
British watchdog reviews evidence
British regulators finished searching the offices of Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of a Facebook data scandal, and said they would examine the evidence before considering "next steps".
