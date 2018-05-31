Tesla on 'Autopilot' crashes into parked police car

The driver of a Tesla Inc Model S crashed into an unoccupied, parked police vehicle in California on Tuesday and the driver told investigators the Tesla was in "Autopilot" mode at the time, police said



A Tesla driver died in first fatal crash while using Autopilot mode in May 7, 2016 when his Model S failed to distinguish a white tractor-trailer crossing the highway against a bright sky. Pic/Twitter

The driver of a Tesla Inc Model S crashed into an unoccupied, parked police vehicle in California on Tuesday and the driver told investigators the Tesla was in "Autopilot" mode at the time, police said. The driver suffered minor injuries, Laguna Beach Sergeant Jim Cota said, who posted photos of the crash scene showing extensive damage to the front end of the Tesla and the rear side of the police vehicle.

Autopilot is a semi-autonomous technology that the company says is a form of advanced cruise control. "Tesla has always been clear that Autopilot doesn't make the car impervious to all accidents," the company said in a statement after the accident.

Earlier this month, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was sending a team to investigate the crash of a Tesla vehicle in Utah. The driver was travelling at 97 kmph when the Model S smashed into a fire truck stopped at a red light.

NHTSA is also investigating a fatal crash in March that involved a Tesla Model X using Autopilot that struck a divider. The agency is also probing the January crash of a Tesla vehicle apparently travelling in Autopilot that struck a parked fire truck.

