Mumbai: COVID-19 tests increase, TPR declines

The number of tests to detect COVID-19 in the past week reached nearly 89,000 with an average of over 12,000 a day. While the number of cases increased after Diwali, the test positivity rate (TPR) — cases among 100 tests — declined in comparison to the earlier two weeks of November. The TPR this week is 6.8 per cent, the lowest till now. Even the number of deaths declined drastically.

While the city has geared up for a tsunami of the pandemic, some satisfactory numbers have also come in. There were 88,702 tests conducted in the city from November 15 to 21, on an average 12,671 tests per day. There were 6,003 positive cases reported in the week and the TPR is 6.8 per cent.

TPR shows not only the infection rate but the adequate number of tests. The ICMR has suggested that the TPR should be below 10 per cent. Till October it was above 10 per cent in Mumbai.

In October when the average number of tests conducted every day was 13,145, the TPR was 12.5 per cent. There were more than 50,000 cases reported in that month.

Also Read: Maharashtra: COVID-19 negative report must for those travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa

In the first two weeks of November, an average of 10,709 tests were conducted every day and the TPR was 7.5 per cent. While the number of cases started increasing post-Diwali, it is still under control.

The number of deaths has also declined marginally. There were on an average 1,300 deaths recorded every month from August to October. In November, there were 398 deaths recorded till November 21.

"The BMC has been conducting the maximum number of tests post-Diwali. The increasing number of cases is the result of more tests. The corporation is keeping a tab on cases," said an officer from the BMC.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news