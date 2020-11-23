Maharashtra: COVID-19 negative report must for those travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued new SOPs (Standard operating procedure) for people travelling to Maharashtra by flight, train or road from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa.

The order will come in effect from November 25. It has been issued in wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in these states and a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases.

The state government directed the authorities to strictly implement these SOPs in addition to the SOPs issued earlier.

DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL

All domestic passengers travelling from airports in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at arrival airport. The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra.

Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports fulfilling conditions above shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the concerned airports, at their own cost. The airport shall arrange the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing.

Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by airport operator. The contact information and address shall be collected from all passengers who undergo tests at airport, in case the test report comes positive.

Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per existing protocol.

The concerned Municipal Commissioners will be the nodal officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

RAILWAYS

All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they decide to enter Maharashtra.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

Passengers not having the RT-PCR test negative report shall be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the alighting railway stations.

The passengers without symptoms would be allowed to go home.

Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo antigen test. If the antigen test becomes negative, the passengers will be allowed to go home.

Passengers not testing/found COVID-19 positive, shall be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care. The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger themselves.

The concerned Municipal Commissioners/District Collectors will be the nodal officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

ROAD TRAVEL

The concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature.

The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate.

Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

Passengers not testing/found COVID-19 positive shall be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care. The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger themselves.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the COVID-19 situation has worsened in Delhi and it has spiralled out of control in Gujarat. Asking the governments to prepare for the worst in December, the top court noted that there has been a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases across the country in November.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R.S. Reddy and M.R. Shah asked the central and state governments to file status reports within two days detailing steps taken and intended to address the pandemic.

The bench noted that the situation in Delhi has worsened in the last two weeks and asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to examine the bottlenecks in connection with the pandemic management.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre has taken steps to improve the situation in Delhi.

The bench asked the Maharashtra government on the status report and asked the counsel representing the government to inform it about the steps taken and assistance required.

The apex court told the state governments it is "time to introspect" and the situation is grim. Justice Reddy added that situation of COVID-19 cases is worsening and likely to worsen further in December. "Huge spike in cases... Prepare for December," said the bench, as it called for the status reports.

The top court asked the Centre to file an affidavit regarding the status of the COVID-19 cases in the country and told the state governments should gear up to address the issues. The top has listed the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The top court made these observations during the hearing of a matter where it had taken cognizance regarding the proper treatment of the COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of the bodies in the hospitals.

(With inputs from agency)

