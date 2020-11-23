COVID-19: Cases rise but Maharashtra fatalities drop to all-time low of 50

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose by more than 5,700 cases again on Sunday taking its total tally to 17.80 lakh cases, however the number of COVID-related fatalities dropped to an all-time-low figure of 50 deaths. The city's daily count rose further over 1,100 cases even as the number of COVID-related casualties remained fewer than 20.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,135 cases followed by Pune with 564 cases and Nagpur with 483 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 227 new cases, all other districts had less than 200 cases each.



Staff being tested for COVID-19 at Dhanji Devasi BMC school, Ghatkopar (E). Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The state's recovery rate dipped to 92.75 per cent. While 4,060 patients were discharged in the state, 618 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 92 per cent while the doubling rate dipped further to 258 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 17,000 are in Pune, 14,741 are in Thane and 12,448 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.62 per cent and till date, there have been 46,623 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,009.

There were 50 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 19 deaths followed by Nagpur with 12 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 19 deaths, 18 patients were suffering from other ailments while 14 deaths involved senior citizens.

Also Read: COVID-19 second wave may be a tsunami, warns Uddhav Thackeray

With a rise in cases, the city's daily growth rate rose marginally to 0.27 per cent as the total count is over 2.75 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, M West ward is leading with 0.37 per cent followed by K West and R South wards. Three wards in the city now have more than 800 cases and cumulatively, 10 wards have more than 500 active cases each.

1,135

New cases in city on Sunday

50

No. of COVID-related deaths in the state

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news