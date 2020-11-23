SC seeks status report from Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat in 2 days over COVID-19 situation

The Supreme Court has sought an affidavit from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam governments on the steps being taken in regard to the current COVID-19 situation in their states.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also pulled up Gujarat and Delhi government over the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The top court asked all these states to file status reports in two days on the steps they have taken, steps they intend to be taken and the help required from the Centre to fight coronavirus.

“We are hearing of a huge spike in the current month. We want the latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren't well prepared,” the SC said.

Pulling up the Gujarat government over weddings and gatherings happening despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, the SC said that Gujarat is worst-affected after Delhi and Maharashtra.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing Delhi government, submitted before the top court that an expert committee has been constituted and the government had informed the court about it in July.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre has taken steps to improve the situation in Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said: "The question is what is the present scenario. What efforts are you taking."

Jain replied everything is in place and the government has allocated 380 slots for cremation only for the Covid-19 patients.

Justice Bhushan replied things have worsened in the last two weeks in the capital and sought for a status report on COVID-19 management in the capital.

Jain, citing the new government notification, said that 115 private hospitals have reserved 80 per cent beds for the COVID-19 patients.

The bench also comprising Justices R.S. Reddy and M.R. Shah asked the Gujarat government to file a status report on the current situation of the pandemic in the state. The bench also queried the Maharashtra government on the status report and asked the counsel representing the government to inform it about the steps taken and assistance required.

The top court asked the Centre to file an affidavit regarding the status of the COVID-19 cases in the country and told the state governments should gear up to address the issues. The top court has asked the state governments to file affidavits by Thursday and listed the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The top court made these observations during the hearing of a matter where it had taken cognizance regarding the proper treatment of the COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of the bodies in the hospitals.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

With 44,059 new cases of COVID-19 infections, India's tally mounted to 91,39,865 on Monday. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 511 new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,33,738.

The total active cases stood at 4,43,486. Total recoveries were at 85,62,641 as 41,024 were discharged from hospitals and care centres in last 24 hours. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

While the recovery rate stands at 93.86 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 82,521 active cases and 46,623 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,51,064. Next comes Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with highest number of cases.

The national capital is also witnessing a surge since past weeks. On Sunday, it recorded 6,746 new cases and 121 deaths.

(With inputs from agency)

