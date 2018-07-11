Thai doctors: Boys can't attend World Cup final

"They can't go, they have to stay in hospital for a while," Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, of the public health ministry, said

The eight young footballers rescued from a cave in Thailand after more than two weeks underground are unlikely to be able to take up an offer to attend the World Cup final in Moscow, doctors said.

"They can't go, they have to stay in hospital for a while," Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, of the public health ministry, said. Meanwhile, English Premier League side Manchester United have invited the Wild Boars football team to visit Old Trafford following their dramatic rescue.

