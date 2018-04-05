Thailand-bound flight returns to Singapore after bomb threat; man held

The Singapore Police Force said that it received a report about a passenger who allegedly made a bomb threat

A Thailand-bound plane with over 170 people on board was safely escorted back to Singapore by the city-state's fighter jets after a passenger made a false bomb threat. Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot said it was "working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests", reported Channel News Asia. The flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai was escorted safely back by Singapore's air force, the Scoot Airlines said.

The plane carried 173 passengers and six crew members, it said. The aircraft was "declared safe" after investigations and associated procedures were concluded, while three passengers were offloaded for follow-up investigations. "The flight has been retimed to resume its journey to Hat Yai, departing at 6.30 PM," Scoot said, adding that they are working closely with the authorities. In a Facebook post, Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said two fighter jets were deployed "within minutes" when the pilot raised a bomb threat alert while the flight was en route. "The F-15SG pilots closely escorted the Scoot plane from the South China Sea to land safely back at Changi Airport," he said.

The Singapore Police Force said that it received a report about a passenger who allegedly made a bomb threat. The plane, which turned back, safely landed in Changi Airport at 3.23 PM and checks were conducted by police, the report said. The passenger who has made the threat along with his two other travel companions were assisting with investigations, police said.

"All passengers and crew from flight TR634 have disembarked safely," they said. After conducting a check on the plane and the baggage of the three individuals, the police confirmed that they "found no threat".

