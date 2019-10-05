Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut takes Bharatnatyam classes for this biopic

Kangana Ranaut is working tirelessly to play stalwart politician Jayalalithaa in upcoming biopic 'Thalaivi'. The latest addition to the already long list of things she is doing is the Bharatnatyam classes she is taking to play the character.

In the pictures posted by her team, Kangana Ranaut is performing various poses of the ancient classical dance form. Sharing the snap from her practice sessions with her dance teacher, her team wrote, "Prepping to perfection, #KanganaRanaut during Bharatnatyam practice this morning for Jayalalithaa's Biopic, #Thalaivi!."

Last month, the 'Queen' actor measured for prosthetics for the film and the pictures of her being covered in glue were posted by sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

The producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like 'Blade Runner' and 'Captain Marvel', will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore and is being helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

It is written by 'Baahubali' and 'The Dirty Picture' writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. The biopic will be titled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi.

Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.

