Thandie Newton felt resentful after learning about pay disparity at Westworld

Thandie Newton, who has often criticised the Time's Up movement in the past, said such campaigns advocating gender equality in the industries are starting to make a difference

Thandie Newton

Actor Thandie Newton has revealed that she received equal pay for the hit HBO show Westworld, thanks to Time's Up movement. The 45-year-old actor said at the Cannes Lions that she had to have a big swallow of resentment when she found out how much more her male co-stars earned on the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"When I first discovered how much they were offering it made me realise 'oh my God, men have been paid so much more.' I had to have a big swallow of resentment", Newton said.

"I gave it half an hour and then felt grateful. Every year I go into a new production or a new season of 'Westworld' and I don't think to ask for more, I just feel so grateful to be working. But we need to expect more for ourselves," she added. Thandie Newton, who has often criticised the Time's Up movement in the past, said such campaigns advocating gender equality in the industries are starting to make a difference.

"HBO, to a degree, they were pressured into it. But we need pressure, we need to disrupt. It is not wicked thing to do, it's part of change and growth. It's another word for encouragement. So that pressure has worked," she said

Also Read: Thandie Newton Doesn't Want Her Children To Pursue Acting

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever