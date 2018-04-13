Thane: Civic engineer, 2 others, booked for toilet ceiling collapse

The incident happened on Thursday in Piranipada locality of Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi, officials said





Three persons, including an engineer with the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, were booked on Friday after the ceiling of a toilet block

collapsed in Thane injuring a 5-year-old, police said. The incident happened on Thursday in Piranipada locality of Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi, officials said.



"The toilet block had been repaired just two months ago. We have booked three persons, including an engineer of the civic body and the contractor who repaired the toilet," an official said. Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that a case had been registered under section 337 (rash or negligent act endangering human life), adding that no arrest had been made so far.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever