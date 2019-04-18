Thane cops solve 12-year-old murder, arrest senior citizen

crime

A senior citizen has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh while his three friends are on the run for killing a businessman in Dombivli in 2007

Representational Image

The Thane police have managed to crack a murder case after 12 years. A senior citizen has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh while his three friends are on the run for killing a businessman in Dombivli in 2007.

A team has been dispatched to Kolkata to nab the other accused. Police said the accused killed the businessman for cheating them under the pretext of providing them jobs abroad.

