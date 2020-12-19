Thane Crime: 32-year-old man arrested for torturing stray dog in Dombivli

Thane's Vishnu Nagar police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog. The incident came to light after an animal welfare activist had caught the man torturing the animal red-handed. With the help of colleagues, the activist then handed over the accused to the police and got a criminal offence registered against him.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the accused has been identified as Ramsamajh Tilthu Chauhan, a resident of Ambekar Nagar in Dombivli (West). The complainant in the case is Kalyan resident AS Gopal (26), a delivery boy by profession.

Police officials said that Gopal also works for an NGO which is into animal welfare. The NGO volunteers take care of stray animals, hospitalise injured animals and register complaints against those who subject animals to cruelty.

"On December 13, Gopal received a call from one of his NGO colleagues who informed him that one of his friends had spotted a man at an isolated place near Old Dombivali creek area attacking a stray dog. The informant had also recorded the act on his mobile phone. Gopal's colleague then shared the said video with him. The NGO volunteers along with the help of police caught the accused," a police officer said.

Later, the accused was brought to the police station, the officer added. Chauhan was booked under Section 11(1) (Treating animals cruelly) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

