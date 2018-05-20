Thane Crime: 8-year-old boy sodomised, 15-year-old girl raped in two separate incidents in Mumbra

Two incidents of sexual assaults on minors rock Mumbra



Representational Image

In two separate incidents on Friday in Mumbra, an eight-year-old and a 15-year-old were allegedly raped and molested. The eight-year-old was allegedly sodomised by the accused.

The girl, a resident of Shil Daighar in Thane, was out with her friend to buy biscuits when the accused spotted her and took her to a secluded area and raped her. The girl got home crying and narrated the incident to her parents, who immediately registered a complaint against the accused, who is a local and an acquaintance.

He was arrested under section 377 of the IPC. In the second case, the accused, Mohammad Siddiqui, 22, who was stalking the teenager, touched her inappropriately after she refused to part with her phone number. This happened while she was buying groceries. He then shoved her in a corner and molested her. Later, he was arrested as well.

