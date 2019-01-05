Thane Crime: Five employees arrested for domestic LPG cylinders pilferage
Five employees of a gas distributing agency were arrested by Thane police when they were allegedly transferring gas from domestic cylinders to commercial containers, police said Saturday.
Police had raided a godown on January 3 in the district and caught Boraram Dhatraval (38), Sitaram Dhartraval (30), Vikas Bishnoi (23), Karnaram Dara (30) and Bhudram Baishnoi (23) in the act, a police officer said.
Police seized gas cylinders and other accessories worth Rs 23.40 lakh from the spot, he said. The officer said the accused used to withdraw around 2-3 kg gas from per domestic cylinder.
