Thane crime: Man gets 3 years jail for abetting wife's suicide

Thane: A local court sentenced a man to three years rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his wife but acquitted his mother for lack of evidence in Maharashtra's Thane. District Judge RV Tamhanekar, in a recent order, also fined Bhiwandi-resident Sanjay Waghmare (26) Rs 7000.

Sanjay and his wife Priyanka had married in 2016 and there were frequent fights between the couple as well as the victim and her mother-in-law Jinsabai, said additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre. After one such quarrel on August 30, 2017, Priyanka set herself ablaze, the APP said, adding that she died in a nearby hospital on September 4.

In his order, the judge said, "The accused has caused cruelty to the victim and his act was of such a nature as was likely to drive Priyanka to commit suicide". Sanjay was found guilty of the charges under sections 498A and 306 of the IPC, the APP said.

In a similar incident, the deposition of two minor siblings was considered as significant evidence by a Thane court which awarded five years imprisonment to their 45-year-old father for abetting the suicide of his wife. Assistant Sessions Judge S A Sinha held the accused, Sunil Martand Gaikwad, guilty under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498 A (cruelty) while pronouncing the punishment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

The prosecution told the court that Gaikwad, a resident of Gorsai village in Thane's Bhiwandi taluka, had married the victim, Vaishali, on May 27, 2005. The couple had a son and a daughter, aged 11 and 10 at present. As per the prosecution, the accused would come home late from work after consuming liquor and then fight with his wife. Fed up with the harassment, the woman hanged herself at her home on June 21, 2017, they said.

In their sworn statements in court, the couple's two children said their father would abuse and beat their mother after consuming liquor. They told the court that on the day of the incident, Gaikwad came home in an inebriated state and abused their mother following which the couple quarrelled. The children then went to sleep. The daughter woke up after some time and saw her mother hanging. She started crying and alerted her brother. On seeing the woman hanging, Gaikwad ran away from the house leaving the children alone, the siblings told the court.

