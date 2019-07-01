Thane Crime: Man killed four-month-old cousin over property dispute

crime

The sentence was issued under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder)

Representational Image

A man awarded life imprisonment for murdering a five-month-old son of his uncle over a property dispute. The judge also awarded him three years' rigorous imprisonment each for offences under IPC sections 452 (house- trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

According to the reports, the murder convict Sanjay Fagulal Chavan (24), a resident of Kapurbawdi area in Maharashtra's Thane city, was issued a life sentence by District Judge S P Godhalekar on Saturday. The sentence was issued under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder).

While issuing the sentence, Godhalekar said that all the sentences will run consecutively and not concurrently. The imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Chavan. The judge also awarded three years' imprisonment to the accused's mother, Pyaridevi Chavan (44), while pronouncing her guilty under IPC Section 324.

During the court hearing, it was revealed that the accused's father had a dispute with the child's family over a house in which they all resided, according to additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.

Sanjay Chavan demolished a partition wall of the house to which the child's mother had objected. He, in a fit of anger, then stabbed the toddler to death and also attacked the child's mother.

During the course of a trial, the prosecution examined as many as 14 witnesses, including the child's mother.

Relying on testimonies of the witnesses, the judge said the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the two accused beyond any reasonable doubt and that they needed to be convicted and sentenced.

In another case, a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing a businessman in Andhra Pradesh last year has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The accused, Salim Rashid Shaikh, a native of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, was spotted in Mumbra township here and nabbed on Tuesday, Thane crime branch's senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma said.

The victim, Mahindra Singh (50), who ran a business of machine tools, was shot dead by some motorcycle-borne men on November 3, 2018, at Fatehkhanpet in AP's Nellore district when he was returning home after closing his shop, the police said.

A case was then registered in Nellore against six persons, including the victim's nephew Vikram Singh and the latter's associates, under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act. While Vikram Singh and two others were arrested earlier, Shaikh was nabbed by Thane police on Tuesday, Sharma said, adding that two more accused in the case were still absconding.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates