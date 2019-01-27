Thane crime: Student accuses school of forcing him to give positive review

crime

A student had complained that teachers at the school while distributing feedback forms, had told him that he would not be allowed to sit for the annual exams if he gave a poor review

Representational image

Officials of a school in Palghar in Maharashtra have been booked for allegedly threatening a student to give positive feedback about the institution, police said on Sunday. A student had complained that teachers at the school while distributing feedback forms, had told him that he would not be allowed to sit for the annual exams if he gave a poor review, a Virar police official said.

The 13-year-old student was also threatened with a beating by the teachers, the official said quoting the complainant. Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said Virar police on Saturday registered a case under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the Yahswant Nagar-based school. The official said a probe was on and no arrests had been made so far.

