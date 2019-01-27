Thane crime: Student accuses school of forcing him to give positive review

Jan 27, 2019, 11:32 IST | PTI

A student had complained that teachers at the school while distributing feedback forms, had told him that he would not be allowed to sit for the annual exams if he gave a poor review

Thane crime: Student accuses school of forcing him to give positive review
Representational image

Officials of a school in Palghar in Maharashtra have been booked for allegedly threatening a student to give positive feedback about the institution, police said on Sunday. A student had complained that teachers at the school while distributing feedback forms, had told him that he would not be allowed to sit for the annual exams if he gave a poor review, a Virar police official said.

The 13-year-old student was also threatened with a beating by the teachers, the official said quoting the complainant. Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said Virar police on Saturday registered a case under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the Yahswant Nagar-based school. The official said a probe was on and no arrests had been made so far. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

palgharvirarmumbaiCrime Newsmumbai crime newsmaharashtra

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This performance of India's National Song Vande Mataram by a foreigner Saxophonist Is Mesmerising

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK