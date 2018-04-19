Thane jailors turn counsellors for Iqbal Kaskar

Cops talk to him thrice a week to help him overcome the withdrawal symptoms



Iqbal Kaskar

Thane Central Jail's officers are doubling up as Iqbal Kaskar's counsellors - they have started drug rehabilitation for Dawood Ibrahim's brother, who is lodged in a separate barrack where only doctors and jail officers can enter. Two from the team have been talking to him thrice a week to help him to overcome the withdrawal symptoms he has been experiencing since being in custody.

In jail since October, Kaskar is said to be suffering from different health issues, with jail officers saying that he doesn't ask for anything except medical treatment for some or the other problem. As he isn't taken to any hospital for treatment because of security issues, officers have been bringing doctors in to help with de-addiction.

Cops lend a helping hand

An officer said, "Doctors from an NGO gave him medicine for his addiction issue, and our team members guide and counsel him from time to time. We decided to have regular chats with him after noticing behavioural changes in him because of drug addiction. As doctors aren't allowed to stay for long after administering treatment, we learnt the basics of counselling, by going through an Alcoholics Anonymous programme, and started doing it for him."

"It's good that our officers themselves learnt it [counselling] and are helping accused to overcome addiction blues, " said Thane Jail Superintendent N Vayachal. Additional Director General (prisons) B K Upadhyay said, "Our officers are doing a really good job; they do this [counselling for de-addiction] for all prisoners."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates